Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $343,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

