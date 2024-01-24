Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $356,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $93.83.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.19. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

