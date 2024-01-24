Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 166 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $218,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 126,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $313,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 50,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

LYB stock opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.99. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

