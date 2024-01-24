Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Dover by 81,571.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dover by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,175,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOV opened at $150.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.45 and its 200-day moving average is $142.96. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 28.02%.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

