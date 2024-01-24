Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,083 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.