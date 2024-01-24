Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in Chevron by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 56,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 13,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.