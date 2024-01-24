Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in Chevron by 42.2% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 56,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 13,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 23.2% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Chevron by 42.5% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $268.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

