Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes $517,000 Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 92,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 446,957 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.5914 per share. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

