Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $224.88

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $224.88 and last traded at $224.78, with a volume of 2865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

