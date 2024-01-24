D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after buying an additional 1,765,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,460,000 after buying an additional 1,131,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $143.13 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $157.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.05). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.22.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

