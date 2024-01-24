D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $192.00. The company traded as high as $156.78 and last traded at $155.60, with a volume of 241494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.30.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.22.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 12,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.05). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

