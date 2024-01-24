Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,822 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,822 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,146,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP grew its position in shares of Splunk by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,890 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Splunk Stock Up 0.0 %

SPLK stock opened at $153.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 365.07, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.85. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $153.88.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.