Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

ALNY opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.10 and a 52 week high of $234.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

