Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 132 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.61.

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.73.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

