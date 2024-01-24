Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 717 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.15. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

