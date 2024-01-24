Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $237.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.89. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $239.83.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.17.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

