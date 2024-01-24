Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WTW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.8 %

WTW opened at $250.99 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.92. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.