Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,717,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,156,330.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,165,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,926,866.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,717,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,156,330.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 878,340 shares of company stock valued at $65,503,024. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

