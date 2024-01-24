Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $131.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $138.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

