Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

