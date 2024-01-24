Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $528,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $601,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.70.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

