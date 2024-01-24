Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $576,000 Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.82.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $255.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.05 and a 200-day moving average of $216.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $262.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

