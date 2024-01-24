Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $717,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,611 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

