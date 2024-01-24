Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

EWZ stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

