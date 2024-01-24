Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ares Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 718.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 4.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Ares Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.68. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $71.36 and a 52-week high of $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

