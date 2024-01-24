Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576,681 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,124,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,895,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,520,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. Equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

