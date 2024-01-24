Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 277 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $205.65 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $205.97. The firm has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of -76.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.11.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,757 shares of company stock worth $102,251,509. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

