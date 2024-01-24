Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in KE by 64.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in KE by 35.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KE during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in KE by 17.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

