Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,549 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 47.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Halliburton by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $118,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,602 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

