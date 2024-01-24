Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 10,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $151.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.97.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.47.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

