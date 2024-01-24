Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 133,036 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,036 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 68,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 68.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.