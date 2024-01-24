Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,500 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 37.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 20.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $197.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.33 and a 200-day moving average of $248.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.