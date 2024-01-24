Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 20,000 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

