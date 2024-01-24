Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 3,478 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.04. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

