Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes $774,000 Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,322.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.96.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

