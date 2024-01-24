Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 396,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 195,380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

AerCap Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AER stock opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $76.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

