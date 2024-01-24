Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 388 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKG opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.98. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $171.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

