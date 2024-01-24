Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after buying an additional 1,594,886 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3,276.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

NYSE DVN opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

