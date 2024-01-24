Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $100.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.76. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

