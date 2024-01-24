Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.88

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.88 and last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 22736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.63.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,830,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

