Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 40.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.10%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

