Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

