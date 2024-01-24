Duality Advisers LP Invests $441,000 in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

