Duality Advisers LP Makes New $384,000 Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $6,549,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,633,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 207,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. Bank of America lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.72.

NYSE:ELS opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

