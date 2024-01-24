Duality Advisers LP Makes New $420,000 Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 605,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after purchasing an additional 119,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $171.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $125.57 and a one year high of $179.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

