Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,427 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

