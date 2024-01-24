Duality Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $55,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 226.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after buying an additional 403,076 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after buying an additional 269,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,857,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $237.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $239.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley cut CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.17.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

