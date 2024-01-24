Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.85.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $213.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average of $212.06. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

