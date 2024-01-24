e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $141.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. 558,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,217,110 shares.The stock last traded at $145.66 and had previously closed at $157.79.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ELF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,852 shares of company stock valued at $11,241,727. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.84.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

