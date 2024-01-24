Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 1,231 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of CSX by 36.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of CSX by 142.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,771,000 after acquiring an additional 680,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.